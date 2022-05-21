BRATTLEBORO — In a 1983 Northern League baseball contest at Stolte Field, the Brattleboro Maples pounded out 18 hits and routed the Bennington Generals 15-2.
O.T. Holden went 4-for-4 to power the winners, including two triples and a two-run blast. Joe Shield and John Washer contributed with three hits apiece, while Al Libardoni and Brian Sanderson added two knocks each.
Jeff Davidson faced the minimum 12 batters through four frames, with his no-hit bid being spoiled by Jeff Grande’s fifth-inning triple to center. He fanned five, walked one, and gave up four hits.
Brattleboro’s batting order: Al Libardoni 2B, John Washer SS, Joe Shield CF, O.T. Holden 1B, Brian Sanderson RF, Ken Howe LF, Dave Austin 3B, Tim Rooney DH, Brian Austin C