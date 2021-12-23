BRATTLEBORO — The Marina defeated Vermont Photonics 50-39 in a women's basketball league game on Monday at the Gibson Aiken Center.
Sarah Kober (14 points), Ashley Gomarlo (13) and Megan Wheeler (10) were the leading scorers for the winners. Zoa Luopa netted nine points of her own.
VP's Taylor Goodell and Molly Potter scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Annie Holiday added six.
The Marina is atop the league standings with a perfect 3-0 mark, followed by Vermont Photonics at 1-2 and Chroma at 0-2.