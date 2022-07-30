BRATTLEBORO — The Maroon Team scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to slip past the Green Team 17-16 in the 1986 Small Fry League All-Star Game at Memorial Park.
Chris Johnson and Isaac Swain each homered over the fence for the winners. Seth Pichette, Chad Batts and Johnson all finished with three hits.
Seth Christmas went 4-for-4 to lead the Green Machine, which his father coached. Steve Sarringer, Jeff Henry and Jennifer Hamilton all chipped in with three knocks.
Maroon Team’s batting order: Putnam, Young, Markey, Pichette, Deyo, Johnson, Bassler, Swain, Wallis, Batts, Lewis, Heilman, Robinson, Stockwell, Wells, LaMorder, Magruder.
Green Team’s batting order: Christmas, Emery, Sarringer, Speno, Carbonell, Linn, Smith, Brodeur, Squires, Filion, Henry, Shulman, Carrasquillo, LeClaire, Hamilton, Gouin, Wenk.