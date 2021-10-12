FRANKLIN, Mass. — Tony Martinez caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jacob McCarthy during the Castleton University football team’s 21-13 victory over Dean on Saturday.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate ended the contest with five receptions for 92 yards. That gives him 28 grabs for 423 yards and a pair of scores this season.
Former BUHS star Kris Carroll contributed with seven solo tackles versus Dean. He has 16 total takedowns and a blocked kick in 2021.
McCarthy’s sneak into the end zone midway through the fourth quarter gave Castleton a 21-13 lead. The team’s balanced offense finished with 209 passing yards and 197 more on the ground.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak. The 3-3 Spartans will host Keystone College on Oct. 23 at noon.