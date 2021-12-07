BRATTLEBORO — Tony Martinez finished his college football career at Castleton University with 123 catches for 1,796 yards and a dozen touchdowns.
The former Brattleboro Union High School quarterback had a dozen grabs for 193 yards and two scores on Nov. 6 at Alfred State. He also went to the house against Fitchburg State, Dean, Keystone College and Anna Maria during his senior season.
Castleton won 16 games with Martinez on the roster, including 6-4 records in both 2017 and 2021.
Conor Hiner made 58 tackles during his four seasons with the Plymouth State football team. The BUHS grad had a career-high 11 takedowns against Worcester State on Oct. 23. The linebacker helped the Panthers win 27 total contests.
Shane Clark has run the ball 162 times for 573 yards and four touchdowns in this three seasons at Westfield State University. The Bellows Falls grad also has 15 receptions for 166 yards and a score.
Abbe Cravinho was one of 10 Clark University field hockey players to make the Academic All-Conference Team, meaning she had a 3.5 Grade Point Average or higher. The former Bellows Falls star, who missed time with a finger injury during her junior season, has eight goals and five assists in her college career with the Cougars.
Juliana Yialiades placed 29th overall in a time of 23:45 in the Little East Conference Women's Cross Country Championship meet on Oct. 30, helping Keene State College earn the bronze medal. The Hinsdale High School grad would then finish 154th in 28:37 at the East Regional.
Madison Streeter has seven tallies and four assists in two seasons with the Rivier University field hockey team. The Bellows Falls grad scored twice and also had a couple of helpers during her team's 7-0 victory over Dean on Oct. 23.
Arin Bates started 15 games in her first season with the Clarkson University women's soccer team. The Leland & Gray graduate played all 110 minutes during a double overtime tie with Skidmore College on Sept. 28.