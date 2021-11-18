CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team finished up with a 6-4 record following Saturday's 31-30 win over Gallaudet.
Among the 21 Castleton seniors honored prior to the contest were Tony Martinez (Brattleboro), Jordan Wright (Brattleboro) and Caleb Lisai (Bellows Falls).
Martinez had two receptions for 34 total yards in the finale. He caught 123 passes for 1,796 yards and a dozen touchdowns during his college career.
Wright racked up 18 tackles and three sacks in his 14 games played for the Spartans. Lisai, who was a member of Bellows Falls' 2016 state championship team, had one takedown and a 12-yard kick return for Castleton.