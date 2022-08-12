BRISTOL, Conn. — Jayden Murphy struck out nine batters in four innings of work to lead Massachusetts to a 10-1 victory over Maine in Thursday's New England Regional Little League championship game.
Murphy helped himself with a two-run blast. Jacob Landers contributed with a three-run triple.
The team from Middleboro defeated New Hampshire 1-0 in the opening round, fell to Bangor 10-4 in the winner's bracket final, and then trounced the Granite Staters 11-0 in five innings in order to reach the finals. This is the program's first trip ever to Williamsport, Penn.
Gavin Gillpatrick and Murphy have been on fire for the Bay Staters. In the regionals, Gillpatrick went 6-for-13 and drove in six runs while Murphy went 6-for-14. Both players went deep twice in Bristol.
The Little League World Series will go from Aug. 17-28. Massachusetts will face Tennessee, which went 4-0 in Southeast play, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
Middleboro is the only team that Brattleboro did not face in the regionals. The local squad went undefeated in the district and state tournaments, before taking on Maine and New Hampshire last weekend.