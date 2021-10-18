BRATTLEBORO — "You're a beast" and "You're an animal" were the phrases Mount Anthony Union reserves often used to describe their teammates during Monday night's varsity girls soccer match on Natowich Field.
Often looking like a cheetah sprinting after its prey, Aurora Rella-Neill threatened six different times and tallied twice as the Patriots zipped Brattleboro 2-0.
The freshman broke the ice 39 seconds in and added an insurance goal with 6:08 remaining on a counter to spoil Senior Night at BUHS.
At halftime, 12th graders Juliana Miskovich, Sylvie Normandeau, Kiki McNary, Sophia Mikijaniec, Fiona Kidder, CC Allembert, Sophia Renaud, Camilla Shapiro and Jenna Powers were all honored.
"The whole team chemistry is wonderful. The seniors all appreciate each other," said Brattleboro coach Ron Svec. "They always support each other. I'm so proud of them."
Charlie Ella-Miller had both of Brattleboro's shots on goal in the second half, however netminder Lexi Gerow was able to stop both of them. McNary also had a chance on a breakaway, but missed just high.
"Charlie always keeps her head up," Svec said of the junior midfielder as she playfully flexed her biceps like a bodybuilder on stage.
The band often played during the second half in hopes of energizing the hosts. There was also a "Let's go Colonels" chant.
Rella-Neill would then turn on the jets again, receive a pass in stride from Elyse Altland, attack up the gut and find the back of the net for a second time.
Powers made seven total saves for the Colonels (2-7). Her highlight occurred early in the contest, when she blocked a shot from long range and then crawled over to cover up the rebound.
Emily Worden stole the ball from Abby Sekora and Willow Romo intercepted a goal kick to get the home crowd into it early on. Kidder and Normandeau played very well in the back end after the early damage.
"They are the backbone. They shift well and communicate well," said Svec. "I saw some coordinated defensive play."
Backs Linnaia Connell, McKenna Brighton and Meghan Barilone were solid all night long for the Patriots (4-4). They only allowed four shots, including a laser from the right wing by CC Allembert 30 minutes in.
Gerow earned the shutout.
MAU players: Lexi Gerow, Maggie LaBatt, Meghan Barilone, Kendal Gardner, Ailee George, Abby Sekora, Karsen Dunican, Aurora Rella-Neill, Linnaia Connell, Taylor Hill, Alicia Harrington, Ani Palisano, Tiffany Carey, Elyse Altland, Grace Kobelia, Alexis Harrington, Sophie Sausville, Mckenna Brighton.
Brattleboro players: Emily Worden, Charlie-Ella Miller, Juliana Miskovich, Greta Neddenriep, Sylvie Normandeau, Kiki McNary, Katherine Normandeau, Sophia Albright, Kaitlyn Pattison, Sophia Mikijaniec, Lily Smith, Zadie Olmstead, Bridgit Schneider, Fiona Kidder, Cynthia Velazquez, CC Allembert, Sophia Renaud, Camilla Shapiro, Willow Romo, Morgan Houghton, Jenna Powers.