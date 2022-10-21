BRATTLEBORO — Whoever captures the Elwell Trophy has appeared in the Division 2 championship game in recent years.
MAU's varsity football team is now hoping to keep that streak going.
Behind offensive linemen Christopher Wilder, Riley Britch, Landen Quackenbush, Ian White and Connor Barrett, the Patriots ran for 467 yards and trampled rival Brattleboro 40-23 on Friday evening at Natowich Field.
"Give me an M, give me an A, give me a U...what does that spell?" the visiting fans asked after their squad increased its lead to 33-9 early in the fourth quarter.
Ayman Naser was the workhorse for the winners, carrying the ball 37 times for 306 yards and three scores. The senior had nine runs of 10 yards or more.
After Brattleboro's Jordy Allembert drilled a 35-yard field goal eight minutes into the game, the Patriots scored the next 27 points and were never threatened.
"Here we go, Nells!" the BUHS student section chanted in hopes of firing the purple and white up.
"Shake-n-bake! All day!" they started roaring in unison.
Cam Frost wowed the home crowd with a 67-yard kick return and a 53-yard catch. Quarterback Devin Speno threw a 20-yard TD pass to Frost and a 59-yarder to Tristan Evans. Charlie Clark contributed with a short rumble to the house.
The confetti was falling in front of "Nells' Nation" after each score.
Frost and Evans each intercepted a pass to lead Brattleboro's defense. Middle linebacker Josh Curtis contributed with a pair of tackles for loss.
On Senior Night, the Colonels honored 12th graders Thaddeus Sawyer, Matt Gordon-Macey, Owen Guminak, Eli Cohen, Degan Gundry, Max Hill, Curtis, Clark, Evans, Frost, Speno and Allembert. Ben Gilbert was the team's honorary captain.
The Colonels (5-3) and Patriots (6-2) are each expected to host a playoff game on Oct. 28.
MAU's stats: Passing – Tanner Bushee 10-of-14 for 168 yards and 1 INT, Ayman Naser 0/1 for 0 yards and 1 INT. Rushing – Ayman Naser 37 carries for 306 yards and 3 TDs, Tanner Bushee 15 carries for 77 yards and 1 TD, Josh Worthington 4 carries for 49 yards and 2 TDs, Carson Merriam 5 carries for 35 yards. Receiving – Braeden Billert 2 catches for 55 yards, Ayman Naser 2 catches for 51 yards, Carter Thompson 4 catches for 45 yards, Josh Worthington 2 catches for 17 yards.
Brattleboro's stats: Passing – Devin Speno 10-of-19 for 231 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT. Rushing – Charlie Clark 7 carries for 33 yards and 1 TD, Noah Perusse 5 carries for 14 yards, Cam Frost 1 carry for 11 yards, Devin Speno 2 carries for 0 yards, Thaddeus Sawyer 1 carry for -3 yards. Receiving – Cam Frost 3 catches for 81 yards and 1 TD, Tristan Evans 3 catches for 78 yards and 1 TD, Jackson Emery 2 catches for 33 yards, Noah Perusse 1 catch for 15 yards.