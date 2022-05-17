BRATTLEBORO — Her first name translating to "queen," Mia Paligo ruled on Tuesday evening at Sawyer Field.
The Mount Anthony Union hurler struck out 12 and walked just two, leading the Patriots to a 5-1 varsity softball victory over host Brattleboro.
Grace Kobelia's two-run double in the top of the second put the visitors ahead for good. Brattleboro cut that lead in half in the bottom of the frame, as Aliza Speno singled and eventually went home on an error.
"Nice pitch, Leah!" BUHS fan Meg Pacheco often cheered while Leah Madore shut MAU out in innings three, four and five.
Brattleboro head coach Kelly Markol was enjoying how her defense played behind the ace.
"Our outfield played really well today. Brenna (Beebe) did a great job in center field. She made some nice catches and definitely took a few hits away from MAU — one that looked like it could have gone out."
Beebe and left fielder Greta Neddenriep (LF) each made three grabs on the night. The latter also fielded a single by Kobelia in the fourth and came up throwing to start a beautiful 7-6-2 relay play that cut down Sophie Sansville at the plate.
"The relay to home was probably the highlight of our game," noted Markol. "Greta threw the ball perfect to Aliza (Speno) and then Aliza made a perfect throw to home to Brittney (Wright). It was a great all-around play."
The Patriots would add three insurance runs in the sixth.Sansville's RBI single and Allee George's two-run double were the major blows.
Aliza Speno, Kayli Speno, Taylin Bauer, Wright and Beebe all had one knock for the Colonels, who dropped to 6-4 overall. Madore fanned 11, walked zero and gave up eight hits.
The Patriots improved to 6-6 with the victory.
MAU's batting order: Allee George CF, Masson Billert C, Mia Paligo P, Caedance Bartholdi 1B, Taeya Guetti SS, Madisyn Crossman 2B, Sophie Sansville RF, Grace Kobelia 3B, Autumn Hayes LF