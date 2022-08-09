BRATTLEBORO — Jack May and Connie Burton have each won four Fun Run races this summer. Melissa Stewart and Jennifer Smith have prevailed three times apiece.
Week 8’s races will start near the Brattleboro Country Club entrance at 6:30 p.m., with four different distances being offered. You are also welcome to compete virtually up until Sunday by choosing the route you did on RunSignup.com and submitting your finishing time.
The Brattleboro Fun Run results reported for the first seven weeks are shown below.
Week 1
2.4-mile trail run: 1. Melissa Stewart 20:55, 2. Lester Humphreys (no time submitted)
3-mile: 1. Jack May 19:34, 2. Jennifer Smith 21:48, 3. Lester Humphreys 29:12, 4. Serge Pouliot 42:13
Week 2
1-mile: 1. Jack May 7:32, 2. Cooper Smith 9:00
2-mile: 1. Shane Covey 18:11, 2. Connie Burton 25:18
2.4-mile trail run: 1. Melissa Stewart 22:32
3-mile: 1. Jack May 21:23, 2. Jennifer Smith 21:39, 3. Serge Pouliot 42:00
Week 3
2-mile: 1. Connie Burton 25:30
2.4-mile trail run: 1. Melissa Stewart 20:38
3-mile: 1. Jennifer Smith 22:22, 2. Tony Blofson 25:02, 3. Serge Pouliot 42:38
Week 4
1-mile: 1. Connie Burton 12:04
2-mile: 1. Tony Blofson 16:37, 2. Connie Burton 25:42
3-mile: 1. Jennifer Smith 22:03, 2. Martha Phillips 33:12
Week 5
2-mile: 1. Connie Burton 25:12
3-mile: 1. Jennifer Smith 22:24, 2. Tony Blofson 25:31
Week 6
3-mile: 1. Tony Blofson 24:25
Week 7
2-mile: 1. Connie Burton 24:40
3-mile: 1. Jack May 19:05