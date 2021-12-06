BRATTLEBORO — Fifty-seven runners brought some spirit to Brattleboro on Saturday by dressing up as Christmas characters and participating in the annual Jingle Bell Jog.
Jack May should have donned Rudolph’s red nose, as he was in front of the pack and easily won the 5k race in a time of 18:48.
The competitors started downtown at the Brooks House, continued north on Main Street, headed west on Route 9, turned down Williams Street, hit Elliot Street, and went into the Harmony Lot to the big finish at the Brooks House tunnel.
Jennifer Smith, in her amazing Gingerbread Man costume, earned the female crown by placing ninth overall in 21:36. The complete race results are shown below.
1. Jack May 18:48, 2. Chris Lewit 19:26, 3. Nathan Blunk 19:28, 4. Isaiah Lewit 19:38, 5. Grant Bercik 19:42, 6. Jason Guerino 20:31, 7. Sumner Antaya 21:28, 8. Nate Antaya 21:28, 9. Jennifer Smith 21:36, 10. Melissa Stewart 22:27.
11. Maxine Stent 23:32, 12. Lucia Alzaga 24:04, 13. Elizabeth Bianchi 24:09, 14. Nancy Heydinger 24:10, 15. Becky Hanna 24:20, 16. Seth Geeslin 25:09, 17. Cynthia Hampton 25:32, 18. Scott Hamm 25:37, 19. Elizabeth Wohl 25:58, 20. Carol Bailey 26:17.
21. Lisa Ford 26:26, 22. Liz Gelotte 26:30, 23. Jeff Griffith 26:44, 24. Nicole “Queen” James 26:50, 25. Ruth Murray 26:54, 26. Seamus Bald 27:27, 27. Maeve Bald 28:02, 28. Kevin Bazan 28:03, 29. Juice Pumpkin 28:15, 30. Johnathan Bratton 28:31.
31. Joellen Tarallo 28:38, 32. Georgia Smith 28:48, 33. Kevin Ward 28:53, 34. Kelsey Ward 28:53, 35. Kitsie Larock 29:21, 36. Julia Ronconi 30:07, 37. Emma Laramie 30:34, 38.Felicia Bianchi 30:44, 39. Leo Schiff 31:02, 40. Ava Ferencz 31:28.
41. Daisy Mae Seymour 32:30, 42. Lissa Weinmann 34:07, 43. Tamaron Stearns 34:07, 44. Joe Ninesling 34:58, 45. Jackie Ferencz 36:02, 46. Suzy May West 36:15, 47. Allan Thuber 36:41.
Also participating but untimed were: Julia Murray, Sky Lewit, Kim Lewit, Deborah Zukowski, Calvin Ronconi, Louis Ronconi, Matt Ronconi, Hayden Stephens, Kristen Bald, Kevin O’Neil Bald.