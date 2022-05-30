BURLINGTON — Brattleboro resident Jack May finished 112th overall in a time of 3:10:56 in Sunday's Vermont City Marathon. Vernon's Lois Sparks was the top area female finisher, placing 677th in 4:16:41.
Brattleboro's Nicole "Queen" James, who is looking forward to running 26.2 miles in Boston in April, wound up 801st in 4:27:46. Putney's Lindsay Hodgman (4:35:03) was the 875th runner to cross the line.
California's Sergio Reyes (2:19:50) and Rhode Island's Annmarie Tuxbury (2:39:18) are the 2022 Vermont City Marathon champions. Rowyerboat (2-person) and Furiously Unapologetic Chicken Kids (3-5 person) won the relay races.