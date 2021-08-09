BRATTLEBORO — Jack May prevailed in three of the four races on Upper Dummerston Road during Week 8 of the Red Clover Rovers' Fun Run Series.
May won the one-miler in 6:11, the two-miler in 13:19, and the three-miler in 21:02. Jennifer Smith was the runner-up in all of those heats.
The complete Week 8 Fun Run results are shown below.
1-Mile
1. Jack May 6:11; 2. Jennifer Smith 7:37; 3. Connie Burton 12:20.
2-Mile
1. Jack May 13:19; 2. Jennifer Smith 14:40; 3. Scott Hamm 16:48; 4. David Wicker 20:18; 4. Emily Fuller 20:18; 6. Connie Burton 24:32; 7. Bob Aube 29:41.
3-Mile
1. Jack May 21:02; 2. Jennifer Smith 22:15; 3. Tony Blofson 24:53.
2.4-Mile Trail Run
1. Melissa Stewart 21:21; 2. Lester Humphreys 25:00; 3. Serge Pouliot 39:43.