WESTFIELD, Mass. — The Westfield State women's basketball team is off to a 4-1 start, including victories over Keene State, Plymouth State, UMass-Boston and Hunter.
Freshman Kiki McNary is one of the Owls' guards. She tallied twice in the fall to help the Westfield State women's soccer team to a 16-4-1 record.
As a Brattleboro Union High School senior, McNary was named to the Leland & Gray Tip Off All-Tournament Team. She scored nine points against the host Rebels and four more against Burr and Burton in that event.
Westfield's remaining schedule
Nov. 22: at Mount Holyoke, 7 p.m.
Nov. 29: at New England College, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 2: at Norwich (vs. Trinity), 8 p.m.
Dec. 3: at Norwich, TBA
Dec. 6: at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10: at Western New England, 1 p.m.
Dec. 14: vs. SUNY Cobleskill, 7 p.m.
Jan. 2: vs Coast Guard, 7 p.m.
Jan. 4: at MCLA, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: vs Framingham State, 2 p.m.
Jan. 11: vs. Salem State, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: at Worcester State, 2 p.m.
Jan. 18: at Bridgewater State, 7:30 p.m.
Jan 25: vs. Fitchburg State, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: vs. MCLA, 2 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Framingham State, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: at Salem State, 2 p.m.
Feb. 8: vs. Worcester State, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: vs. Bridgewater State, 2 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Fitchburg State, 2 p.m.