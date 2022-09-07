WESTFIELD, Mass. — Westfield State University freshman Kiki McNary earned Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate scored in the 75th minute of Westfield State's 3-0 victory over Mount Holyoke in the season opener. She beat the keeper to the ball and tucked it away for her first collegiate goal.
McNary was nominated for Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors after tallying twice in a 2-1 Homecoming victory over Springfield last fall. She also ran the show for the Colonels on the court last winter, making the All-Tournament Team in Leland & Gray's Tip Off Tourney.
The remaining schedule for the Westfield State women's soccer team is shown below.
Sept. 7: vs. Southern Maine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Kean, 1 p.m.
Sept. 11: vs. Coast Guard, noon
Sept. 14: vs. Keene State College, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Framingham State, 11 a.m.
Sept. 21: vs. Eastern Connecticut State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: at MCLA, 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Smith, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1: vs. Worcester, 11 a.m.
Oct. 5: at Western New England, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7: at Mass. Maritime, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Bridgewater State, 2 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Massachusetts-Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Fitchburg State, 11 a.m.
Oct. 26: at Plymouth State, 3 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Salem State, 3 p.m.