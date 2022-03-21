HINESBURG — The North and South split Sunday's Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star games at Champlain Valley Union High School.
The South prevailed in the Divisions 3-4 contests, taking the girls' game 70-67 and the boys' game 88-86. This area was represented by Bellows Falls players Owen LaRoss, Jonathan Terry and Julia Nystrom, along with Leland & Gray's Hannah Landers.
In the Divisions 1-2 showdowns, the North's girls won 81-50 and the North's boys won 92-77. Brattleboro's Chloe Givens, Kiki McNary and Sam Mattocks were South All-Stars.
BF's Jamison Nystrom and Laura Kamel were each recognized as Dream Dozen members. Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow was honored for winning his 100th career game.
Brattleboro's Zinabu McNeice was given the Robert "Stretch" Gilliam Award. It goes to a male player who has a passion for defense, loves the game, and is a good team player.
The Tommy Finnell Service Award, named for the former BUHS team manager, went to CVU assistant Sofia Lozon.