FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Three members of the Brattleboro junior jumping ski program recently attended a four day training camp at the Norge Ski Club.
Spencer Jones from the Harris Hill Nordic Club and Ava Joyal and Wesley Leonard all attended the camp. Joyal and Leonard had both been members of the Harris Hill Nordic Club last year before joining Ford Sayre Ski Club this summer.
Jones practiced on the 70-meter jump, his biggest to date and landed it perfectly, according to Alix Joyal who helps with public relations for the Harris Hill Nordic Club.
Ava Joyal and Leonard both trained on the 23- and 40-meter jumps throughout the camp, seeing improvements in the quality of the jumps and landings.
The Norge Ski Club is the oldest, continuously open ski club in the United States. It was founded in 1905 by a group of Norwegian men, most of whom lived in Chicago and went out to Fox River Grove to ski jump, according to the club’s website.
Harris Hill Nordic Junior Jumping team is currently taking on new kids for the winter. Children who are five- to 15-years-old must know how to downhill ski and have downhill ski equipment. Jumping equipment is not required. Practice will be held in Brattleboro at Living Memorial Park starting in December. Anyone interested should contact Todd Einig at einigt@yahoo.com.