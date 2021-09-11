BRATTLEBORO — Memorial Park was the top scoring playground in the Junior Olympic Field Day staged by the Recreation Department in 1967. Pam Packard, Dan Callahan and Joe Juscen were awarded trophies as individual high scorers.
Packard won the broad jump, obstacle race, ball throw and 40-yard dash in the Junior Girls division. In the Junior Boys competition, Callahan prevailed in the 50-yard dash and broad jump. Juscen finished first in the Senior Boys’ 60-yard dash and ball throw.
Other event winners were: Richard Thomas (25-yard dash), Cindy Gilbeau (25-yard dash), Kathy Marine and Joan Pichette (3-legged race), Scott Stephens (broad jump), Michele Blow (broad jump), Kevin Wind (spoon and egg race), Judy Lawrence (spoon and egg race), Jerry Lapan (obstacle race), Kathy Marine (obstacle race), Stan LaFlamme (sack race and obstacle race), Marlene DeJong (sack race), Bob Winters (football pass), Carol Leonard (ball throw and obstacle race), Larry Pond (obstacle race), Janice Huntley (sack race), Mike Blow (sack race) and Peter LaFlamme (ball throw).