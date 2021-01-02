Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

JAFFREY, N.H. — Julie Messenger scored early in the third quarter during a varsity girls basketball game at Conant on Jan. 24, 2000 to become the first Hinsdale female to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

“Nicole Bonnette stole the ball and passed it up to me. Sarah Temmen set a screen, and I just made a layup,” said the 17-year-old senior captain of her special moment. “Then the crowd went nuts, man it went nuts. I couldn’t hear for about 10 minutes.”

Messenger, who was 17 points away from the mark entering the contest, finished with 22.

“A little girl came up to me and wanted my autograph. It made me feel weird, but it felt good,” said the 5-4 guard. “I hope I’m a role model.”

