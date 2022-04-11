HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls lacrosse team lost to Hoosick Falls 20-15 in Friday's season opener.
“I was really impressed with how our girls played their first game. After shaking off some nerves, we were evenly matched the first half. We lost some momentum early in the second half, but rallied back against a strong opponent. This team has a lot of talent and heart, and I’m looking forward to applying what we learned on Friday to our upcoming games," said BUHS coach Sarah Armour-Jones.
Sophia Mikijaniec and Willow Romo each scored a handful of goals for the Colonels, while Juliana Miskovich tallied four times and Ally Foard also beat the Hoosick Falls goalie. Raina Armour-Jones finished with 11 saves. Also playing well for the purple and white were Padma Mendelsund, Grace Szpila, Jenna Powers and Annika Crego.