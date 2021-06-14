CASTLETON — Devin Millerick finished her Castleton University softball career with 87 total hits.
"Playing softball at Castleton was the best four years of my life," she said.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate started all 95 of her team’s games over the last four years, batting .322 in that time. She scored 65 runs, swiped 22 bases, and ended up with 36 RBI.
"My teammates and coaches turned into my family. I met lifelong friends, and was able to meet the students on every athletic team," the center fielder explained. "The culture at Castleton is close knit and highly supportive. I felt a sense of pride being a student-athlete in college and we were looked at as important figures of the community of the town of Castleton."
Millerick went 2-for-2 against both Western Connecticut State and Rhode Island College during her senior season. However, her best memory is when the Spartans upset third-ranked Eastern Connecticut State 6-5 on April 30.
"I remember crying tears of joy," the young woman known in this area as "Dawg" stated.
The daughter of Chris and Courtney (Christmas) Millerick hit .506 as a BUHS senior. She helped her high school’s soccer, basketball and softball teams win a combined 107 games.
Colonels coach Kelly Markol referred to Devin as one of the best center fielders in the state in 2017.