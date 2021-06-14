Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, then some lingering showers still possible in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.