SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Western New England University football team will host Springfield in its season opener on Sept. 4 at 1 p.m.
Brattleboro Union High School graduate Tyler Millerick is one of seven quarterbacks on the WNEU roster.
The son of Chris and Courtney Millerick threw for 29 touchdowns and ran for 21 more as a senior QB with the Colonels. He had 144 passing yards and a pair of TD strikes in a 46-7 victory over Bellows Falls in the Division 2 state championship game, which capped off Brattleboro’s perfect 11-0 season.
The Vernon resident fired four touchdown passes against Spaulding, North Country and rival Mount Anthony Union during his final year at BUHS. During the regular season, he rushed for 100 or more yards six times.
“Tyler is a tremendous student-athlete. He has good positive energy in everything he does and always gives great effort,” said WNEU coach Jason Lebeau, whose team’s 2020 schedule was scratched due to COVID-19. “The future is very bright for Tyler. Tyler will continue to develop as a student-athlete and make positive contributions for our program and university as a whole.”
The complete WNEU football schedule is shown below.
Sept. 4: host Springfield, 1 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Westfield State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Utica, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Salisbury, noon
Oct. 2: host Salve Regina, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Endicott, noon
Oct. 16: at Curry, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23: host Nichols, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6: at U. of New England, 1 p.m.
Nov. 13: host Husson, 1 p.m.