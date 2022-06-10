WINCHESTER, N.H. — A 50-lap Mini Stock race will be the feature at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night, while NHSTRA Modifieds, Pro Trucks, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman and Young Guns are also on the card.
Chesterfield’s Skyler Shippee and Dana Shepard of Putney, Vt., are both competing in the Mini Stock Series this season. They are ranked 14th and 16th in the point standings, respectively.
Also expected to compete this evening are southern Vermonters Hillary Renaud of Vernon and Kevin Vaudrien of Brattleboro. Renaud is sitting second in the Street Stock standings, while Vaudrien is ranked fourth in the Late Model Sportsman division.
The racing will begin at 6 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military (with proof of service), $5 for ages 11-18, and free for ages 10 and under.
The current Monadnock standings are shown below.
Mini Stocks
1. Gordon Farnum (192 points)
2. Jeff Asselin (180)
3. Cameron Sontag (158)
4. Christopher Sontag (154)
5. Kevin Clayton (152)
6. Kevin McKnight (150)
7. Jeff Heath (148)
8. Louis Maher (138)
9. Nicholas Houle (130)
10. Timothy Griffith (106)
11. Jake Puchalski (92)
12. Deion Russell (90)
13. Eric Pomasko (58)
14. SKYLER SHIPPEE (54)
15. Greg Millette (50)
16. DANA SHEPARD (34)
17. Julia Raymond (28)
18. Ryan Lawliss (28)
19. David Pratt II (26)
20. Richard Whipple (24)
Street Stocks
1. Timothy Wenzel (230 points)
2. HILLARY RENAUD (224)
3. Keith Johnson (220)
4. Kenny Thompson (186)
5. Daniel Robinson (178)
6. Isabella Michella (148)
7. Chris Castor (128)
8. Michael Robinson (112)
9. Nathaniel Nunez (110)
10. Scott Zilinski (104)
NHSTRA Modifieds
1. Tyler Leary (192 points)
2. Ben Byrne (190)
3. Nathan Wenzel (174)
4. James Cloutier (120)
5. Eric LeClair (102)
6. Cameron Houle (84)
7. Andrew Major (66)
8. Geoff Rollins (48)
9. Bran Chapin (48)
10. Russell Hersey Jr. (46)
Late Model Sportsman
1. Ryan Currier (236 points)
2. Cole Littlewood (228)
3. Justin Littlewood (216)
4. KEVIN VAUDRIEN (190)
5. Daniel Comeau (188)
6. Nancy Muni-Ruot (184)
7. Samuel Silva (168)
8. Ryan Bell (130)
9. Jaret Curtis (96)
10. Leo Martin (82)