BRATTLEBORO – On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Alyssa Frazier looked like a cross between Supergirl and Wonder Woman.
The freshman exploded for six goals and also dished out a couple of assists to power the U-32 varsity girls ice hockey team to an 11-3 rout of Brattleboro at Living Memorial Park.
“She’s a great puck handler and a great shooter,” BUHS coach Eugene Frost said of the rising star.
Frazier was the only player to score in the first period, guiding the visitors to a 4-0 lead. She tallied twice from the right wing, put away a loose puck at the top of the crease, and also skated left-to-right between the faceoff circles before going upstairs.
“They roofed it seven or eight times on us. Those were some quality goals,” Frost noted.
The Colonels (2-8) were outshot 20-4 in the first 15 minutes. Angela Jobin made three beautiful saves, denying blasts from Allie Guthrie, Peyton Allen and Ruby Eaton.
“I told them to not give up and to keep fighting,” Frost responded after being asked what he said to his players after the opening period. “I told them to start pressuring them.”
The purple and white peppered U-32 netminder Jin Clayton with 13 shots in the second period. Alex Gregory set up a winner by Juliana Miskovich before Lily Carignan tapped home a pass from Grace Szpila.
Sophia Mikijaniec, Michaela Heiden, Marina Wilson and Willow Romo also threatened for the hosts. The Raiders added goals by Caitlyn Fielder and Frazier to make it 6-2.
Brattleboro’s sweetest tally came 5:30 into the final period. Miskovich picked off a pass in her attacking zone, charged the goal and flicked the puck past Clayton before getting love from her teammates.
That was followed by five straight U-32 goals, with the superhero assisting on two of those and also lighting the lamp for a sixth time on the day.
“They are bigger, faster and stronger,” said coach Frost of the Raiders. “When we have everyone available, I think we can be a pretty good team.”