WINCHESTER, N.H. — On May 1, Monadnock Speedway will kick off its 2021 season. Although there will be some COVID-19 restrictions that will remain in place for capacity and social distancing, the speedway has added on 1,400 more seats to help with spacing people out.
The season opener will be a two-day event this year, with the Tri Track Modified Series as the headliner on May 1 and the Granite State Pro Stock Series leading the way on May 2. There will be a practice session held on April 30 from 1-6 p.m.
The divisions scheduled on May 1 are: 100-lap Tri Track Modified Series heat, NHSTRA Modifieds, Pro Truck Series, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Young Guns and Classic Lites, with the action beginning at 5 p.m. The May 2 lineup will include a 100-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series race, NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, NELCAR Legends and Enduros, starting at 2 p.m.
Vernon's Hillary Renaud (Street Stocks) and Solomon Brow (NHSTRA Modifieds) were ranked fourth and seventh respectively in the 2020 final standings. Vernon's Pat Houle, Brattleboro's David Pratt and Hinsdale's Adam Sprague all competed in the Mini Stock division last season.
Advanced general admission tickets and reserved camping sites are now available for purchase at www.monadnockspeedway.com. Pit Admission tickets will not be available in advance, but will be available for purchase on the day of the event.
For more information, go to the speedway’s website at monadnockspeedway.com or call 603-239-4067.