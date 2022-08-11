WINCHESTER, N.H. – Rookie Nate Wenzel earned his first career NHSTRA Modified victory lap Saturday at Monadnock Speedway.
And while it was Wenzel who got to bask in victory lane, veteran hot shoe Ben Byrne used his night’s runner-up performance to pull even with Tyler Leary atop the points parade.
It was the Littlewood brothers finishing one-two in the Late Model Sportsman main, as Cole Littlewood earned his division-high fifth win of the summer. Keith Johnson, the motorcycle racer turned Street Stock ace, won his third 2022 feature, while Mini Stock super star Gordon Farnum, an 11-time winner a year ago, continued his assault on the record books, scoring his seventh win of the season.
In the Pure Stocks, teen sensation JD Stockwell, swamped in misery the night before at Claremont, quickly turned his fortunes around by sweeping to victory on the high banks Saturday night. And Owen Zilinski, the big dog in the Young Guns since brother Zach moved along, got the job done again.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action Saturday, when the high-banked speed plant will host a special 50-lap Teddy Bear Pool Street Stock Triple Crown event with NHSTRA Street Stock Battle For The Belt points and bonuses also up for grabs. The Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Six Shooters and Young Guns will also be in action, with post time set for 6 p.m.
The top performers from the Aug. 6 races are shown below.
NHSTRA Modified: 1. Nate Wenzel, 2. Ben Byrne, 3. Aaron Fellows, 4. Trevor Bleau, 5. Tyler Leary, 6. Brian Chapin, 7. Cole Littlewood, 8. Joel Belanger, 9. Eric LeClair, 10. Greg Belisle.
Street Stock: 1. Keith Johnson, 2. Chris Buffone, 3. Tim Wenzel, 4. Kenny Thompson, 5. HILLARY RENAUD, 6. Tyler Janovsky, 7. Colby Kokosa, 8. Nate Nunez, 9. Dan Robinson, 10. Michael Robinson.
Late Model Sportsman: 1. Cole Littlewood, 2. Justin Littlewood, 3. Ryan Currier, 4. George Frost, 5. Ryan Bell, 6. KEVIN VAUDRIEN, 7. Nancy Muni Ruot.
Mini Stock: 1. Gordon Farnum, 2. Kevin Clayton, 3. Cameron Sontag, 4. Jeff Asselin, 5. Chris Sontag, 6. Kevin McKnight, 7. Tim Griffith, 8. Jeff Heath.
Pure Stock: 1. J.D. Stockwell, 2. Billy Graham, 3. Kyle Robinson Newell, 4. Chris Davis, 5. Zach Zilinski, 6. Mike Douglas, 7. Eddie Petruskevicius, 8. Zach Phillips, 9. Ron Burgess, 10. Dominick Stafford.
Young Guns: 1. Owen Zilinski, 2. Aaliyah Tacy, 3. Addison Brooks, 4. Jamielynn Flannery, 5. Traver Michaud, 6. CJ McNall, 7. Jaylan Harris, 8. Hunter Duquette, 9. Ava Gailloux.