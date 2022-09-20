WINCHESTER, N.H. — Monadnock Speedway will finish its season with the Sunday Mudbog Mudslinger Spooktacular Championship Day on Oct. 16 at noon.
Opens, Outlaws, Pros, Modifieds, 8 Cylinder and 4-6 Cylinders are all on the racing card. Trick-or-treating for kids in costume will start at 10:30 a.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11-18.
Hillary Renaud finished third in Saturday's race at Monadnock Speedway to end up third in the Street Stock standings.
The Vernon resident placed in the top five 14 times, including a couple of wins, in 16 races. She scored 692 total points, while division champ Timothy Wenzel scored 756 and runner-up Keith Johnson wound up with 728.
In the Late Model Sportsman division standings, Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien finished fourth while Hinsdale's Rocky Smith placed 10th.
Westminster's Josh Whalen is currently ranked second in 4-6 Cylinder and third in 8 Cylinder. Hinsdale's Dennis Labby and Seth Wiggin are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Modified class.
The updated Monadnock Speedway standings are shown below.
Street Stocks
1. Timothy Wenzel (756 points)
2. Keith Johnson (728)
3. HILLARY RENAUD (692)
4. Kenny Thompson (664)
5. Daniel Robinson (436)
6. Nathaniel Nunez (406)
7. Michael Robinson (380)
8. Isabella Michella (356)
9. Chris Castor (324)
10. Christopher Buffone (308)
Late Model Sportsman
1. Justin Littlewood (726 points)
2. Cole Littlewood (718)
3. Ryan Currier (642)
4. KEVIN VAUDRIEN (606)
5. Nancy Muni-Ruot (580)
6. Ryan Bell (568)
7. Daniel Comeau (438)
8. Samuel Silva (356)
9. Matthew Winter (276)
10. ROCKY SMITH (258)
Modified
1. James Munroe (200 points)
2. Jeff Springer (186)
3. Lauren Black (180)
4. John Baptistella (168)
5. DENNIS LABBY (168)
6. SETH WIGGIN (128)
7. Bryer Barnett (124)
8. Skylar Bascom (112)
9. Mike Duggan (108)
10. Barry Hall (94)
8 Cylinder
1. Craig Lehman (196 points)
2. Dylan Hall (174)
3. JOSH WHALEN (172)
4. Matt O'Brien (168)
5. Jason Freeman (132)
6. Mike Duggan (128)
7. Kerry Hall (116)
8. Michael Willard (102)
9. Tim Allis (102)
10. Russell Henry (80)
4-6 Cylinder
1. David Fraczek (188 points)
2. JOSH WHALEN (182)
3. Kevin Carey Sr. (154)
4. Michael Willard (150)
5. Carter Dingman (148)
6. Matt O'Brien (130)
7. Tim Allis (110)
8. Zale Ledwith (98)
9. Sonny Carey (92)
10. Scott Wallace (82)