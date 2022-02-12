TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray’s Kevin Cobb and Matt Moore each scored their 1,000th career point during an 82-43 win over Whitingham in 1995.
Cobb reached the milestone first — receiving a behind-the-back pass from Moore on the left baseline and sinking a mid-range jumper with 6:04 left to go in the first half.
Cobb returned the favor early in the third quarter by feeding Moore, who caught it in the lane, spun around and laid it in from the left side.
Friends since playing on the same Junior Pro basketball team, they joined Peter Boyle, Dwayne Clayton and Haikki Darrow on the Townshend school’s grand list.