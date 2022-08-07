NORTH BENNINGTON — The Golden Stick Wiffle Ball regional tournament came to town on Saturday, featuring seven teams from around New England.
Team 603 came away victorious, defeating Team Whales in the championship.
The regional championship brought teams from all over New England to Welling Field on Fishing Access Road for an afternoon of competitive wiffle ball.
Wiffle ball is often thought of as a backyard game. At this level, the competition is fierce. The pitching mound is exactly 43 and a half feet from home plate, and players at this level can toss it up to 55 miles per hour with nasty movement.
Rob Mix is the man who brought competitive wiffle ball to Southern Vermont. The first local Golden Stick tournament took place last year.
“The player body, it’s family. It’s good times,” Mix said during last season's event. “I love playing, this is a release from life."