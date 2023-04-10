BRATTLEBORO — In the third unified basketball game of the season before a large crowd at the Brattleboro Union High School gymnasium, there was a lot on display that went far beyond the sport of basketball.
The game featured acts of good sportsmanship, support, encouragement and inclusion that overshadowed the result — a 59-44 Colonels win over Middlebury.
One such display of sportsmanship came with time winding down in the first quarter when Brattleboro’s Faith Rowe was passed the ball. Both teams crowded around, encouraging her attempt to make a basket. Brattleboro players grabbed rebounds from missed attempts and handed it back to her. At one point, when Middlebury’s Stephen Nucciolo got the rebound, he also handed the ball to Rowe so that she could make the basket, which put Brattleboro up 17-8.
“Sportsmanship is something we definitely want to promote and encourage as much as possible,” said Middlebury head coach Chris Altemose. “I thought Stephen’s highlight of the game was … he got a rebound and gave it right back to number four to have a chance to make the shot, and that kind sportsmanship, it’s a lesson for everybody. That was great.”
Another example came in the fourth quarter when Brattleboro’s Timothy Galdamez, who is in a wheelchair, participated in the game by inbounding the ball, pushing it down a ramp to a teammate on the court to a rousing applause.
The idea came up somewhere around 2018 when Brattleboro played Springfield. Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone said Springfield had a student who did that. With Boone’s philosophy toward unified basketball being that it is for everyone, having a player participate in that way seemed to be a good fit.
“Some students may not be able to run up and down the court, (but) we can still find a role for them,” Boone said. “In every game that we’re playing home we have people that their only job is to inbound it, but that’s still an important thing for the school community to see that these people can have a role in a game. They’re not just going to passively watch if they can actively participate to the best of their abilities.”
Brattleboro hosts Middlebury in a Unified basketball game on Monday, April 10, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
There was also inclusion as at halftime three transgender students addressed the crowd, telling their stories. One message that was conveyed is that it is often difficult for transgenders to be who they are and that, like many other people, they are just trying to live their lives.
“They talked about their personal experiences, which was really powerful,” Boone said. “I think the staff and the students were really receptive to that message because in a lot of states, and even here in Vermont, not everybody feels comfortable participating in gendered sports or gendered activities and just the idea that unified is so visible in Brattleboro and it’s for everyone, I think that’s the statement that we were trying to make today and I hope we made it.”
The game itself had high moments as well. With time winding down in the second quarter, Tyler Bolduc hit a buzzer beater just inside the 3-point line to put Brattleboro up 35-24 at the half. The basket was significant in that it resulted in every member of Brattleboro’s team scoring a basket, a goal the team set for themselves to achieve each game throughout the season.
The team was also able to score several points off the fast break.
“Last year I think we scored a grand total of zero fast break points and today it feels like half of our points were on the fast break,” Boone said.
In previous years Boone said there had been less of a focus on defense. Monday’s game saw the team contesting shots and there was also the occasional block or steal. In addition to that, Brattleboro was able to crash the boards and get several second chance opportunities.
“Almost every time down the court you saw four or five purple shirts right under the basket. We work on that in practice. We don’t always see it in practice, but to see it in the game was pretty nice,” Boone said.
The Brattleboro unified basketball team will be on the road Wednesday to take on Otter Valley Union High School. The game starts at 3 p.m.