ORONO, Maine — Bellows Falls Union High School graduate Scott Morse is part of University of Maine’s 2022 Sports Hall of Fame Class.
He pitched Vermont to victory over New Hampshire in Game 1 of the 1983 Twin State Classic. The righty struck out nine and allowed just one run in his six innings on the hill.
Morse, a third team All-American in 1986, helped Maine to back-to-back College World Series appearances in 1985 and 1986. He earned two selections to the ECAC All-Tournament Team and still holds the school record for most consecutive victories after stringing together 10 in a row in 1984. A member of Maine’s 41-win season in 1986, he is tied for second most shutouts in a single season in Maine history (3), and ranks fourth on Maine’s all-time wins list with 26 victories in his career. He tallied 248 strikeouts with the Black Bears before being selected by the Texas Rangers in the fifth round, 111th overall, of the 1986 Amateur Entry Draft. Morse went on to enjoy seven seasons in the minor leagues.
Morse went 20-18 in the minors, with a 3.36 Earned Run Average. He fanned 247 and walked 104 in his 291.2 innings of work.
He is joined in UMaine’s 2022 Class by swimmer Elizabeth Carone, football player Stephen Cooper, track and field athlete Mike Viani, men’s ice hockey pioneer John Tortorella, basketball player Liz Wood, the 1915 men’s cross-country team, and the 1994 women’s softball team.
The induction dinner and ceremony will be held Oct. 21 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer, Maine.