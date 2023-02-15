WEST DOVER — A rail jam started at Mount Snow Academy last year is turning into an annual event that's fun for athletes and spectators alike.
"It's open to everybody," Anthony "Cro" Corbo, snowboard program director at MSA, of the contest anticipated to happen March 12.
It almost didn't happen last year. Corbo and Dave Redden, action sports athletic director, spent a week before the event filling Redden's pickup truck with snow found around the community.
They would drive to the top of a hill behind the academy and empty it out. That had been "kind of disheartening," Corbo said, because rain would then cancel out their efforts.
A local plow guy ended up dropping two truck loads off and sending someone with a bob cat to move snow piles from the parking lot and spread it out in the area of the rail jam. Corbo said the course was set up a day before the event then it snowed the day of and warmed up, allowing things to soften up.
The rail jam started as a fundraiser for the school, bringing awareness to the academy and its jib hill. Participants included students from MSA, Stratton Mountain School, American Snowboard Training Center and Mount Snow's competition programs.
"It was pretty heavy," Corbo said of participation. "I think it was around 80 people. I remember by signups, I was floored by turnout. Everyone was pretty stoked on how it turned out and the features we had set up."
Corbo said a crowd of parents and spectators gathered at the bottom.
Entry costs $35. Participants can register ahead of time at yesmsa.org.
Currently, the plan is to have freeski and snowboard competitions between age groups: 12 and younger, 13 to 15, and 16 and older.
Corbo said the features will mostly be built by hand except the day when some machinery will be needed.
Freestyle and snowboard student athletes work on the features when they have down time between classes and training. Lighting allows them to go out at night, Corbo said.
"I'm probably going to end up changing it up a bit to make it more conducive for hiking," he said. "We're hoping to have more things set this year."
Last time, the hill had a down rail, flat rail, dancefloor-style box with quarter pipe sides and small flat box.