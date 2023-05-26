WEST DOVER — Fore!
Mount Snow Golf Club is back in action.
Joe Healy, spokesperson for Vail Resorts, said the golf course is in “great shape for mid-May” after opening last weekend.
“The course meanders through spectacular Vermont countryside and provides stunning views of the Green Mountains, including the peaks of Mount Snow and Haystack,” states mountsnow.com. “Picture tamaracks, oaks, birches and sugar maples lining fairways while the mountains provide a majestic backdrop. The front nine is spread over scenic expanses and the back nine winds its way through wooded terrain. Water comes into play on 11 holes and 41 sand traps are strategically located around nearly every hole.”
The 18-hole course is open daily during the summer. Live music will be held at Fairways Restaurant from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 7.
Healy said the restaurant offers “views of Mount Snow and surrounding hills, with great daily food specials and plenty to drink.”
He also noted that anyone who buys an Epic Pass for next winter season gets Epic Mountain Rewards on lodging and services at Mount Snow such as golf, and staying at the Grand Summit and Mount Snow Condos. Prices on the passes will increase after Monday.