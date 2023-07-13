BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and instructors Michael Davern and Kristine Reilly will be holding a Mountain Biking Camp for those children in grades four through eight.
The camp will run from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will meet in the lower parking lot at Living Memorial Park.
The fee for this program is $60 for Brattleboro residents and $75 for non-Brattleboro residents. Participants must have their own bikes.
The camp will focus on improving the participants ridings skills, making changes in their body position, footwork and where they look, which affects the way a bike behaves.
Those interested may register in person at the Gibson-Aiken Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” Those who have special needs should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.