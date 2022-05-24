DUMMERSTON — Under a scorching sun at Claude Gouin Field on Sunday, Mt. Monadnock crushed the Walpole Granite 19-6 and the Connecticut River Iron Men defeated the Putney Fossils 7-3. With their win, Mt. Monadnock (2-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League standings.
Mt. Monadnock batters racked up only nine hits on the day, but their patience at the plate served them well, as they also drew 16 walks. Brothers Chance Kirby (2 for 4, walk, run scored, 3 RBIs, 2 stolen bases) and Preston Kirby (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, 3 stolen bases), along with Nick Germano (1 for 2, 3 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases) and Miles Holombo (1 for 4, walk, run scored, 2 RBIs), led the Mt. Monadnock offense. Tim Beck and Alex Taylor each had two hits for the Granite.
In the afternoon game, the Iron Men defeated the Fossils for the first time since 2020. Winning pitcher Duncan Macdonald scattered 10 hits, all singles, and allowed only one run over seven innings, while striking out four. Kris Bornholdt (2 for 4, walk, RBI) and Kyle Young (3 for 4, run scored, RBI) paced the winners offensively. Five Putney batters had two hits each: Kyle Whitworth, Brandon Reilly, Ryan Smith, Ryan Lawley, and the newest Fossil, Chris Lasch.
The Connecticut River Valley Baseball League is an amateur wood-bat baseball league for players 20 and up in southeastern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire. League action continues every Sunday, through Aug. 7, with two weekends of playoffs to follow. All games take place at Claude Gouin Field at the Dummerston School. Each Sunday, the morning game starts at 10, and the afternoon game starts around 1:15 p.m. For more information, including box scores, stats, and the complete 2022 season schedule, visit crvbl.com.