HARTFORD, Conn. — Rhode Island College’s Division III championship hopes were derailed Saturday in a close loss to No. 1 Christopher Newport in a national semifinal.
The Anchorwomen (28-4) lost 56-51 to the Captains (31-0). Hinsdale’s Angelina Nardolillo led RIC in scoring with 13 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. RIC’s Izabelle Booth also scored 12 in the contest.
Rhode Island College held a 28-20 lead at the half. After back and forth action in the third quarter, RIC led 42-38 going into the final frame.
The Captains scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and were up six points with a minute left to play. Then Booth hit a 3-pointer and Nardolillo converted a three-point play to cut Christopher Newport’s lead to 52-51 with 20 second left on the clock.
The Captains went five-for-six from the free throw line in the latter stages of the game to advance to the DIII championship game, which will be held in Dallas on April 1.