PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Angelina Nardolillo had career highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds to propel the Rhode Island College women's basketball team to a 60-46 victory over Castleton University on Saturday.
In 30 minutes of action, the Hinsdale High School graduate went 9-of-16 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. She added two assists, one block and a steal.
The 5-4 Anchorwomen will play at University of Southern Maine on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Owls fall
KEENE, N.H. — The Keene State College women's basketball team was defeated by Southern Maine 59-43 on Saturday.
Brattleboro Union High School graduate Hailey Derosia finished with 10 points for the Owls. She also chipped in with two assists and a pair of rebounds.
Keene State (3-5) will visit Plymouth State on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.