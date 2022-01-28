KEENE, N.H. — On Friday afternoon, Angelina Nardolillo returned to the state that she once ruled over.
With friends and family watching online, the freshman pulled down two rebounds, assisted on a hoop, intercepted a pass and also scored down low in the fourth quarter as the Rhode Island College women's basketball team held off host Keene State College 61-53.
"Basketball mom life. I can't be there, but can stream it and scream from home," Nardolillo's mother posted on Facebook prior to the contest, regarding the no spectator rule in Spaulding Gym.
The five-time Little East Conference Rookie of the Week was never really near former Brattleboro Union High School standout Hailey Derosia. On a few occasions, the area stars lined up next to each other on free throw attempts.
The college teams combined for 19 trifectas, with two of those being set up by the daughter of Jim and Kelly (Millerick) Derosia.
RIC took a four-point lead to the break, had a six-point advantage after three quarters, and held on to improve to 10-0 in LEC play.
Nardolillo, who scored over a grand while at Hinsdale High and also helped the Lady Pacers to a couple of state titles, finished with four points and nine boards. The 6-0 center won the opening tip, had a putback early on, and showed off one of her patented post moves in the fourth.
Derosia did a little bit of everything, including eight points, five rebounds and four dimes. The KSC guard sank both of her free throws in the second quarter, made a pair of layups, drilled a mid-range jumper, and set a screen that freed up Jenny Freedman for a bunny.
The Vernon resident played for the 2016 Colonels who were the first No. 14 seed to ever reach Vermont high school's Final 4. She is also known for recording a triple-double in a playoff game against Mount Mansfield.
Her 5-11 Owls will host Western Connecticut on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.