BRATTLEBORO — Angelina Nardolillo was named the Little East Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the second time this season.
The Rhode Island College forward had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists versus UMass-Boston on Dec. 18. For the season, the Hinsdale High School graduate is averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Nardolillo recorded a double-double against both Castleton and Keene State this season.
RIC (8-4) will visit Eastern Connecticut State on Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.
Scratched
The American International College Tournament scheduled for Dec. 18-19 in Springfield, Mass., was canceled due to COVID-19 health protocols.
The 3-6 Saint Michael's women's basketball team, which would have been a participant, will next host Saint Anselm on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.
Vermont Academy grad Anika Kapral has scored 45 points for the Division 2 Purple Knights this season. The Dummerston resident also has 47 rebounds and 11 blocks.
Tourney Time!
Keene State College will participate in the Smith Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Host Smith, New Paltz and RIT will also be involved.
Hailey Derosia has started nine of Keene State's 10 games this season. She leads the 4-6 Owls with 114 points and 38 assists while ranking second in rebounds with 51.
The Brattleboro Union High School graduate recently had 18 points, eight boards and four dimes versus Plymouth State.