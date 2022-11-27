The Rhode Island College women's basketball team beat previously undefeated Bridgewater State 85-78 on Tuesday.
Angelina Nardolillo chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds. The former Hinsdale High School star has racked up 43 points, 29 boards and three rejections in the first five games combined.
RIC (3-2) will visit Castleton on Saturday at 2 p.m. and play at Keene State on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m.
Anika Kapral
The Saint Michael's College senior had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in her basketball team's 60-38 loss to Franklin Pierce on Tuesday.
Kapral is 15 of 33 from the field this season and has made six out of her seven free throws. The Dummerston resident has a dozen offensive rebounds and 11 more at the defensive end, along with five blocks and four assists.
The Purple Knights (1-3) will play at Assumption on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and then welcome American International on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.