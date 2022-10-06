HINSDALE, N.H. — Sunapee varsity girls soccer coach Myles Cooney gave an on-field lesson on passing angles to his players during halftime of Thursday's game.
There wasn't really anything he needed to show them when it came to shooting.
The Lakers put 28 shots on frame and cruised to an 8-0 win over host Hinsdale.
"This field is much smaller than what we're used to playing on," said Cooney after the contest, adding that the pitch back home is much bigger.
Clare Tuohy seemed to like the size, as she finished with four goals to lead the visitors. The sophomore scored on a couple of easy one-on-one plays up the middle and also drove a couple of shots inside the left post.
"She's just a workhorse," noted the Sunapee coach. "She started out playing in the midfield earlier in the season and then we moved her up front. She's a great athlete."
Elizabeth Tschudin tallied twice, while Brynn Smith and Amelia Slack also found the back of the net for the Lakers (10-2). Izzy Correa made several nice traps to keep the pressure off of starting goalie Annalise Rowell.
"Izzy is a prototypical defender. She's a ball winner and she helps with our transition," Cooney explained.
Hinsdale keeper Addy Nardolillo stopped 20 shots, denying Smith's laser in the first half and then robbing Tuohy in the second. Daylyn Dupuis, Lily Briggs, Hailey Tripoldi and Olivia Maillet all made a nice steal to lead the D.
"This thing ain't over yet," one Hinsdale fan hollered, urging the hosts to be more aggressive and go after the 50/50 balls.
Brooke Pagach unloaded a handful of shots for the Lady Pacers (5-4) and Aleah Owen took three of her own. The home team's best chance came with 15 minutes left to play, when Pagach fired one on target that backup goalie Madison Hughes was able to get her hands on.