Providence, R.I. — Rhode Island College freshman Angelina Nardolillo was named the Little East Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season after her performance in the Anchorwomen's 73-59 win over UMass Dartmouth on Jan. 19.
She had 20 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of steals in the win. For the season, Nardolillo has played in 16 games, starting 12 of them. She is averaging 12.4 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.
RIC is 14-4 overall and 9-0 in the Little East Conference. The team has won 10 consecutive contests.
The 6-0 center had already posted two double-doubles this season. She finished with 11 points and a dozen boards versus Keene State on Dec. 11 and had 19 points and 15 caroms against Castleton on Dec. 4.
Nardolillo helped the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team to a couple of Division 4 state championships. She ended up with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks against Littleton in the 2018 finale and went off for 24 points versus Colebrook last winter at Plymouth State.
The Anchorwomen will play at Keene State on Saturday at 1 p.m.