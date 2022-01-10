PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island College freshman Angelina Nardolillo was named the Little East Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week for the third time this season after her performance in a pair of Anchorwomen wins last week.
The Hinsdale High School graduate averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game on the week. Nardolillo had six points and three rebounds as the Anchorwomen downed Eastern Connecticut 71-45 on Jan. 5. She had 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks when RIC crushed Emerson 71-36 on Jan. 8.
She helped the Lady Pacers win it all as a freshman and senior. Also playing on those state championship teams coached by Terry Bonnette were: Maggie St. John, Kleay Steever, Hannah Lynch, Myia Boyd, Monika Costello, Delaney Wilcox, Gabby LeClair, Olivia Pangelinan, Audrey Martin, Mariah Nichols, Erica Girroir, Addy Nardolillo, Brooke Pagach, Megan Roberts, Lilee Taylor, Lily Briggs and Aleah Owen.
RIC is 10-4 overall and 5-0 in the Little East. The team has won six straight games.
In upcoming action, the Anchorwomen will continue Little East action at Plymouth State on Saturday at 1 p.m.