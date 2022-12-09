HINSDALE, N.H. — The paparazzi are ready.
Angelina Nardolillo, who is a rock star in the Granite State after leading the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team to state titles in 2018 and 2021, will make an appearance at Keene State College on Saturday.
Her Rhode Island College women's basketball team will take on KSC at 1 p.m.
Nardolillo made a layup with 2:25 remaining in a quarterfinal as a sophomore with the Lady Pacers to reach the 1,000-point milestone and then averaged 10 points per game during her junior year at Northfield Mount Hermon. Those seasons were bookended by Division 4 championship victories with Hinsdale.
The second-year center is averaging 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season for RIC (6-2). She has also swatted 11 shots and dished out eight assists.