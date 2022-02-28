AMHERST, Mass. — The Rhode Island College women’s basketball team will take on St. John Fisher College in the opening round of the Division 3 Tournament on Friday at Amherst College.
RIC (23-5) recently won the Little East Conference title with victories over Western Connecticut State, Southern Maine and UMass Dartmouth. Hinsdale High School graduate Angelina Nardolillo scored 36 total points and pulled down 24 rebounds in the tourney.
St. John Fisher College (25-2), out of New York, is ranked 22nd in D-3. The Cardinals have four players averaging double figures in scoring, including Claire Kruszka (12.5 points per game), Kaitlyn Walker (11.7), Miranda Lynch (10.5) and Sidney Tomasso (10.2).
Walker, a 6-1 forward, has recorded 11 double-doubles this season. She will likely be going toe-to-toe with the former Hinsdale star in round one.
The winner of Friday’s game will take on either Amherst or SUNY Poly on Saturday. There are 64 total teams in the tournament.