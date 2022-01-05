Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.