HINSDALE, N.H. — Using the same hand she swats shots with and uses as a target when posting up, Angelina Nardolillo signed a Celebratory Form on Feb. 1 to play basketball at Rhode Island College.
“It was crazy. It didn’t feel real,” said the Hinsdale High School senior of that special moment.
She also had offers and acceptance letters from colleges in Maine, Florida and Hawaii.
“When I visited RIC, I fell in love with the team. They were all very welcoming,” Nardolillo noted.
The Anchorwomen are 4-0 this season. They are in the same conference as Keene State and Castleton, meaning Nardolillo will likely face off against Vernon’s Hailey Derosia and Bellows Falls graduate Taylor Goodell in the near future.
“I am so proud of this girl for all the amazing things she has accomplished and her hard work,” Angela Deschaine Facebook posted about her daughter on signing day.
The 5-11 star wants to play either the power forward or center position for the Division III school in Providence, R.I.
“I think I will bring a lot of energy and positivity to the team,” Nardolillo stated. “I have been working on my outside game.”
After leading the Lady Pacers to a state championship as a freshman and then reaching the 1,000-point milestone as a sophomore, she racked up 10 points and nine assists a night during her one season at Northfield Mount Hermon. The post player returned to Hinsdale for her senior year and is averaging 19 points per game in limited action.
Nardolillo, who protects the rim on defense and is unstoppable in the paint at the other end, has gotten much stronger during the pandemic.
“It’s a personal drive. You have to want to get better,” she explained. “I go to the gym five or six days a week and I also run.”
Her plan is to major in Business at Rhode Island College, with hopes of running an A.A.U. basketball program at some point. She is also considering coaching a prep school or college hoops team.