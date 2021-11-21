PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Angelina Nardolillo is leading the Rhode Island College women's basketball team in scoring and rebounding during her freshman season, averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 boards per contest.
The six-foot tall forward scored in double figures against Endicott, Amherst, Babson and Bard. She has eight steals, six assists and four blocks for the 2-3 Anchorwomen.
Nardolillo helped Hinsdale High School win Division 4 state championships as a freshman and senior. She played for Northfield Mount Hermon as a junior, averaging 10 points and nine assists a night.
As a sophomore, the rising star scored 22 points for the Lady Pacers in a home playoff game to become the 13th player in school history to reach a grand. She was swarmed by her teammates after making a layup with 2:25 remaining in the quarterfinal.
Her teammates last winter included Kleay Steever, Addy Nardolillo, Brooke Pagach, Megan Roberts, Delaney Wilcox, Lilee Taylor, Lily Briggs, Olivia Pangelinan, Audrey Martin and Aleah Owen. That powerhouse was coached by Terry Bonnette, Sam Kilelee and Chris Roberts.
RIC's remaining schedule is shown below.
Nov. 23: host Bridgewater State, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: at Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
Dec. 1: host Trinity, 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: host Castleton, 1 p.m.
Dec. 8: at Southern Maine, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 11: host Keene State, 1 p.m.
Dec. 18: host UMass Boston, 1 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Eastern Connecticut State, 4 p.m.
Jan. 8: host Emerson, 1 p.m.
Jan. 12: host Western Connecticut State, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: at Plymouth State, 1 p.m.
Jan. 19: host UMass Dartmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: at Castleton, 3 p.m.
Jan. 26: host Southern Maine, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: at Keene State, 1 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Western Connecticut State, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 9: host Eastern Connecticut State, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: at UMass Boston, 1 p.m.
Feb. 16: at UMass Dartmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: host Plymouth State, 1 p.m.