BRATTLEBORO — When Michael Waltrip interviews drivers during his traditional Grid Walk prior to Sunday night's Sprint Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you might be able to catch a glimpse of a familiar name on the No. 38 car's windshield.
"PFC Kyle C. Gilbert."
The 2001 Brattleboro Union High School graduate, who died during an attack in Iraq in 2003, will be one of 40 fallen service members honored by NASCAR during the 600-mile race.
"It's breathtaking," is how Robert Gilbert described the tribute to his son. "The news almost brought me to tears."
Robert and his wife, Angie Hagen were invited to spend Memorial Day Weekend at the North Carolina track. The couple will get a tour, participate in a meet and greet with other military families, enjoy a brunch, and watch the race from the pit area.
"It feels like a privilege," stated Hagen.
The duo will be cheering on Anthony Alfredo, who will be driving a black, No. 38 Ford Mustang that will be sponsored by Death Wish Coffee and have a local hero's name on its windshield.
"He was a really good kid," an understandably choked-up Robert said of his son. "He started karate when he was 5 and achieved black belt status. He was the first kid to train with Rouleau-Holley."
For his 16th birthday, Kyle received a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle. The sharp-looking car was red with white stripes.
"He was avid about his car. He was big into sports cars," Robert explained before taking a break to compose himself.
Kyle, who had worked at Fleming Oil, Burton's car wash and Kresge's Alignment Service, enlisted in the U.S. Army during his senior year at BUHS.
He will be honored by Alfredo's Front Row Motorsports team at 200 miles per hour on Sunday evening during the last of NASCAR's Military Appreciation Month races this year.